Vlahovic
Transfer News

Atletico Madrid drops out of the race for Juventus target

August 15, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Atletico Madrid has handed Juventus a boost in their bid to land Dusan Vlahovic after dropping out of the race for the Serbian.

Juve has targeted him for a long time and after he scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina last season, they believe it is best that they sign him now.

The Bianconeri have been lucky in signing players from La Viola in the past with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa joining them from the Florence club.

Vlahovic is the next big star being developed by La Viola and he has caught the attention of several top European clubs in this transfer window.

Tottenham and Atletico are two clubs who looked to be in the race with Juve for his signature.

Both of them are clubs who can easily splash the cash to sign him if they want, but the Spaniards have now given way.

Todofichajes says they have made re-signing Antoine Griezmann a priority this summer.

The Frenchman also has interest from Juve, but his previous affiliation with Atletico will make it easier for the Spaniards to win the race for his signature.

Juve will now look to convince Vlahovic that he can challenge for titles and play in the Champions League if he joins them instead of Tottenham.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Aouar

Real Madrid wants Juventus target to replace Odegaard

August 15, 2021
Pjanic

Juventus sets the limit on their salary contribution to sign Pjanic

August 15, 2021
haaland

PSG might abandon Ronaldo’s chase to compete with Juventus for another player

August 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.