Atletico Madrid drops out of the race for Juventus target

Atletico Madrid has handed Juventus a boost in their bid to land Dusan Vlahovic after dropping out of the race for the Serbian.

Juve has targeted him for a long time and after he scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina last season, they believe it is best that they sign him now.

The Bianconeri have been lucky in signing players from La Viola in the past with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa joining them from the Florence club.

Vlahovic is the next big star being developed by La Viola and he has caught the attention of several top European clubs in this transfer window.

Tottenham and Atletico are two clubs who looked to be in the race with Juve for his signature.

Both of them are clubs who can easily splash the cash to sign him if they want, but the Spaniards have now given way.

Todofichajes says they have made re-signing Antoine Griezmann a priority this summer.

The Frenchman also has interest from Juve, but his previous affiliation with Atletico will make it easier for the Spaniards to win the race for his signature.

Juve will now look to convince Vlahovic that he can challenge for titles and play in the Champions League if he joins them instead of Tottenham.