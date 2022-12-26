Juventus has a long-standing interest in Marcus Thuram, and the Bianconeri are hopeful of landing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The striker is running down his contract and wants out of Borussia Monchengladbach instead of signing a new deal.

Juve has mastered adding the best free agents to their squad and will be keen to make Thuram one of the latest to join their squad if they can.

As they ponder on a move next season, more clubs are becoming interested in him, and a report on Calciomercato reveals Atletico Madrid is the latest.

The Spanish side has just loaned Matheus Cunha to Wolves in England and could swoop for Thuram in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been in fine form and is one of the top strikers in German football at the moment. He played for France at the World Cup, which shows how impressive he has been at club level.

But we must be prepared to act fast and sign him now to win the race for his signature because if we wait until the summer, he could change clubs in January, which will be embarrassing, considering how long we have chased him.