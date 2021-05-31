Atletico Madrid has not given up on trying to sign Juventus target

Rodrigo De Paul is one of Juventus’ transfer targets for the next campaign as they attempt to build a squad capable of winning Serie A again.

After a failed experiment with Andrea Pirlo as their manager, the Bianconeri have reinstated Max Allegri.

He will be reunited with some of the players he left at the club in 2019, but he would also want to make some additions.

One player that could be useful to him is De Paul and Juventus has targeted the Argentinean for a long time now.

The Udinese man has remained one of the best midfielders in Serie A and could prove to be a fine signing if he moved to Turin.

However, Juventus faces serious competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid and Todofichajes says the Spaniards have even resumed talks over signing him already.

The negotiations between Atleti and Udinese are still at an infant stage, but the midfielder’s camp believes strongly that he would continue his career in Spain.

Juve has been signing the best players from their rivals, but they have to act fast on De Paul if they are serious about making him their player for next season.

The report says the Spaniards have bid just over 20m euros for his signature which is significantly lower than the 35-40m euros that Udinese wants.