Last summer, Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez signed for Atletico Madrid on loan with an obligation to buy related to certain conditions.

The Bianconeri were happy to offload the Argentine who endured a forgettable first campaign under the tutelage of Thiago Motta and then Igor Tudor, failing to replicate the mesmerising displays produced during his three years at Fiorentina.

On the other hand, the Colchoneros were delighted to add the 27-year-old to Diego Simeone’s ranks, as they had been seeking a player with his attributes.

Nico Gonzalez enjoying his time at Atletico Madrid

Gonzalez has already established himself as a regular starter for the Spanish capital side. He has been mostly playing as a classic left winger, and has thus far made nine appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Atletico have already been fully convinced by the Argentina international that they have decided to purchase his contract regardless of the obligation.

Nico Gonzalez (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the obligation to buy clause would be triggered if the winger goes on to play 21 LaLiga fixtures for at least 45 minutes.

While the player appears to be on the right track towards achieving this objective, he and his entourage have already been given reassurances from the Spanish capital club.

Atletico adamant about buying Gonzalez from Juventus

This will represent a financial boost for Juventus, as Nico’s sale would generate a transfer fee of €32 million, in addition to a €1 million bonus contingent upon qualifying for the Champions League next season, which is likely to be achieved as well.

Although this is mostly good news for Juventus, it also leaves a bittersweet taste in the mouths of the supporters who were hoping to see this inspiring version of Gonzalez at the Allianz Stadium.