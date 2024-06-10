Following his request to leave Napoli, Giovanni Di Lorenzo is attracting interest from several clubs.

The defender is one of the best full-backs in Serie A and has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei for several seasons.

He is even their captain, and they want him to stay, having handed him a new long-term deal not long ago.

However, Di Lorenzo considers his time at the club over and wants a new challenge, a decision he has communicated to the former Italian champions.

Napoli has just appointed Antonio Conte as their new manager, and they want to keep Di Lorenzo. However, he wants to leave, and Juventus is looking to take him to Turin.

There are talks of a swap deal happening with Federico Chiesa going the other way, but Juventus now faces more competition for his signature.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have to deal with Atletico Madrid’s interest after the Spanish side added Di Lorenzo to their shopping list.

Juve FC Says

Atletico Madrid is one of Europe’s top clubs and Madrid is a nice city to live in, so Di Lorenzo might want to test himself abroad.

We need to get serious about our interest in his signature and avoid any kind of disappointment.