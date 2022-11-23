Juventus is interested in Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer, but they could miss out on his signature.

The 24-year-old plays for Rennes in France and has become one of his country’s most important players in this World Cup.

He has a lot of clubs following him and more will become interested if he has a good WC.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Atletico Madrid is also keen on him and they were close to adding him to their squad in the last transfer window.

They couldn’t make an acceptable offer for his signature and he will try again in January or at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Majer has been an exciting player to watch and seems like someone who can thrive on our team.

However, we have many midfielders coming through the ranks at the club now and it makes little sense to add him to our group.

Instead, we should allow the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti to keep playing and develop into top talents.

They have shown they have what it takes to get into our first team and impress.

They could miss important development chances if we ignore their talents and sign a new midfielder instead.