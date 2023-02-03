Atletico Madrid is now leading Juventus in the race for French forward

Juventus remains in the race to sign Marcus Thuram as the attacker enters the last five months of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bianconeri have watched him this term and believe the Frenchman has what it takes to do well in our team.

However, they are not the only club keen on the son of Lilian Thuram, which means it would not be easy for Juve to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Atletico Madrid also has an interest in his signature and the Spanish side now leads the race.

Atleti remains one of the top clubs in European football and the Spanish side has money to offer Thuram a good deal.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is a fine young striker who could be a very good option for us if he moves to the Allianz Stadium. However, Atletico is a club we must respect and must act now if we want him in the summer.

The 25-year-old can already speak to other clubs and we will be smart to begin negotiations with his entourage so that we can steal a march on others.

His father played for us and could convince his son to follow in his footstep and move to Turin.