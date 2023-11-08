Juventus might be closer to finalising an agreement for the signing of Rodrigo de Paul than previously thought, as Atletico Madrid is now open to a positive solution.

Juve has been pursuing the midfielder for the past few months, having missed out on signing him when he played for Udinese.

The Bianconeri are facing an emergency in midfield and view De Paul as a potential solution to their issues.

They are making significant efforts to secure a new midfielder in January and appear to be nearing a decision on one of their targets.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, a move for De Paul in January could be a possibility because Atletico Madrid has changed its stance on his departure. The report suggests that they are now open to the idea of allowing him to leave on loan with a buy option, as opposed to their initial preference for a permanent transfer.

Juve FC Says

De Paul has been one of the quality midfielders in Europe since he played at Udinese and his stint in Serie A makes him a good target for us.

Because he spent time in the competition, he will not need a lot of time to get used to it, so we probably should focus on signing him.