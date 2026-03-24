Atletico Madrid signed Nicolas Gonzalez on loan from Juventus in the summer, with a conditional obligation to make the move permanent for €32 million. The clause is dependent on the player reaching a specific number of appearances, which would automatically trigger a full transfer to the Spanish side.

In recent weeks, however, there have been indications that Atletico Madrid may be attempting to avoid activating that clause. Despite having sufficient squad depth, they have limited Gonzalez’s playing time, suggesting a strategic approach to their financial commitments.

Managing the Transfer Obligation

This situation does not necessarily reflect negatively on the player’s performance. Gonzalez has contributed well when given opportunities, and there is no clear indication that the club does not value his presence. Instead, financial considerations appear to be the primary factor influencing their decisions.

Juventus are reportedly hopeful that the move will be made permanent, while Gonzalez himself is believed to be keen on continuing his career in Madrid. However, if no agreement is reached, the attacker could return to Turin at the end of the season.

Negotiations Over Transfer Fee

A report on TuttoJuve reveals that Atletico Madrid is interested in negotiating a lower fee to secure Gonzalez permanently. The club’s reluctance to trigger the clause suggests they are seeking a more favourable financial arrangement before committing to the deal.

Both clubs maintain a strong working relationship, which could facilitate discussions over a revised fee. Juventus may be open to compromise, particularly if it aligns with their broader squad plans. However, any final decision could also depend on Luciano Spalletti’s intentions, as he may wish to assess Gonzalez as part of his squad for the upcoming season.

Ultimately, the outcome will depend on whether both parties can reach a mutually beneficial agreement. If negotiations prove successful, Gonzalez is likely to remain in Madrid, but if not, a return to Juventus remains a distinct possibility.