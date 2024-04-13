It appears increasingly likely that Adrien Rabiot will depart Juventus at the conclusion of this season as a free agent.

The midfielder’s contract with the club is set to expire, and he has been a standout performer for Juventus over the past two seasons.

Despite Juventus’ efforts to secure a new long-term contract with Rabiot at the beginning of this season, discussions failed to materialise as Rabiot displayed little interest in extending his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

Consequently, Juventus has shifted its focus to securing a replacement for Rabiot in the summer transfer window. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid has emerged as the frontrunner to sign the midfielder.

Atletico Madrid considers Rabiot to be a crucial target and has reportedly intensified their pursuit of him in recent weeks. Should no other clubs vie for his signature, it is suggested that Rabiot will likely make the move to Spain.

