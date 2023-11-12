Adrien Rabiot is beginning to attract interest from clubs outside Juventus, posing a significant risk for the Bianconeri who are keen on retaining him. The midfielder extended his contract with the club for one year last summer after letting his previous deal run down. However, Juve, eager to keep him, agreed to a short-term deal but now desires a longer commitment.

Rabiot, however, is not in a rush to commit to a long-term future with the club and prefers to wait until the end of the current campaign. This reluctance encourages other clubs to make offers, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that Atletico Madrid is interested.

Atletico has been closely monitoring Juventus’s struggles to secure a new deal with the Frenchman and is considering making a move to bring him to Madrid. Rabiot has expressed his intention to decide at the end of the season, potentially opening the door for more offers for his signature.

Given Atletico’s commercial strength and the allure of playing in Spain, Rabiot might be enticed by the prospect of a lucrative deal with the Madrid-based club.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot’s one-year contract is a risky deal, but it is better than nothing and we just have to find a way to get him to sign an extension as soon as possible.