Juventus and Atletico Madrid are in negotiations regarding the potential transfer of Nicolas Gonzalez during the current window. The Argentinian forward is no longer seen as a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, with the present Juventus manager showing little interest in utilising him.
Gonzalez’s struggle for playing time became evident following the arrival of Igor Tudor in March, and his position within the squad has since weakened further. With limited opportunities and a system that does not favour his style of play, both the player and the club appear ready to part ways. Juventus are reportedly seeking to recoup much of the fee it paid to Fiorentina only twelve months ago, yet the likelihood of recovering the full amount remains uncertain.
Juventus Seek Buyer
The forward has expressed a desire to secure a move where his attributes will be better suited, and La Liga presents an attractive option. Under Diego Simeone, Gonzalez could benefit from a tactical structure more aligned with his abilities, providing him with the chance to re-establish his career at a top European side. Juventus, meanwhile, have set its asking price at 30 million euros, a figure they consider a fair valuation given his qualities and potential.
However, the situation is complicated by Atletico Madrid’s stance. The Spanish club believe the figure is excessive and is unwilling to meet Juve’s demands in full. Their preference is to strike a deal closer to 25 million euros, while reports suggest they have also considered proposing an offer of 20 million euros. This difference in valuation has left the two clubs engaged in careful discussions.
A Compromise Likely
According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus may ultimately have to accept a reduced fee in order to finalise the transfer. With Gonzalez clearly not in their long-term plans, interested clubs are fully aware of Juve’s eagerness to sell, which weakens the Italian side’s negotiating position. As a result, the likelihood of recouping the original outlay appears slim, and the club may need to absorb a financial loss to move the player on.
Despite this, the sale would represent an opportunity to streamline the squad and create room for reinforcements better suited to the manager’s vision. For Gonzalez, a move to Spain could prove revitalising, offering regular football in a system more compatible with his strengths.
Are Juventus’ managers so indecisive? If: _ they want to sell players, then sell them._If he is NOT a good player: – he does NOT play; – he HAS TO BE PAID FOR NOTHING;_ HE BURNS Juventus’S TARIFF LIST; _ because of that they cannot sign another player; _ his value will decrease;
Juventus WILL LOSE with them. It SHOULD also be calculated, for example: Vlahovic’s selling price is 20 million, but NOBODY wants to sign him for his BIG salary. If he stays, his salary will be 12 million and he will leave for FREE in 2026. Juventus’ LOSS is MINUS 12 million, + accommodation + meals >>= 12 million +++ = x If they sold him for ONLY 16 million and paid a third-half of his salary, then: they would NOT have to pay the previous expenses = 12 million and +++ PROFIT. From the sale of 16 million, 10-12 million PROFIT would remain, which is a total of 23-24 million PROFIT for Juventus. It SHOULD also be calculated