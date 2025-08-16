Juventus and Atletico Madrid are in negotiations regarding the potential transfer of Nicolas Gonzalez during the current window. The Argentinian forward is no longer seen as a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, with the present Juventus manager showing little interest in utilising him.

Gonzalez’s struggle for playing time became evident following the arrival of Igor Tudor in March, and his position within the squad has since weakened further. With limited opportunities and a system that does not favour his style of play, both the player and the club appear ready to part ways. Juventus are reportedly seeking to recoup much of the fee it paid to Fiorentina only twelve months ago, yet the likelihood of recovering the full amount remains uncertain.

Juventus Seek Buyer

The forward has expressed a desire to secure a move where his attributes will be better suited, and La Liga presents an attractive option. Under Diego Simeone, Gonzalez could benefit from a tactical structure more aligned with his abilities, providing him with the chance to re-establish his career at a top European side. Juventus, meanwhile, have set its asking price at 30 million euros, a figure they consider a fair valuation given his qualities and potential.

However, the situation is complicated by Atletico Madrid’s stance. The Spanish club believe the figure is excessive and is unwilling to meet Juve’s demands in full. Their preference is to strike a deal closer to 25 million euros, while reports suggest they have also considered proposing an offer of 20 million euros. This difference in valuation has left the two clubs engaged in careful discussions.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Compromise Likely

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus may ultimately have to accept a reduced fee in order to finalise the transfer. With Gonzalez clearly not in their long-term plans, interested clubs are fully aware of Juve’s eagerness to sell, which weakens the Italian side’s negotiating position. As a result, the likelihood of recouping the original outlay appears slim, and the club may need to absorb a financial loss to move the player on.

Despite this, the sale would represent an opportunity to streamline the squad and create room for reinforcements better suited to the manager’s vision. For Gonzalez, a move to Spain could prove revitalising, offering regular football in a system more compatible with his strengths.