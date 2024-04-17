Alex Sandro is poised to depart Juventus after this season, as his contract with the club expires.

As one of the team’s longest-serving members, Juventus has no plans to extend their association with the Brazilian left-back.

Sandro is expected to bid farewell to the club upon the conclusion of the season, with speculation suggesting a potential return to Brazil.

Corinthians has expressed interest in acquiring his services for quite some time and has been actively pursuing a move to bring him back to his homeland.

For months, it appeared likely that Sandro would depart Europe, as no top teams on the continent had shown interest in signing him.

However, a new development has emerged, as Atletico Madrid is reportedly targeting the defender, as per a report from Tuttojuve.

Diego Simeone’s side is prepared to offer Sandro another opportunity in European football, proposing a short-term deal once his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been one of our best servants for several years, but the defender’s time to leave the club has arrived, and he must find a new home as soon as possible.