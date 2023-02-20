Atletico Madrid joins Juventus in the race for a Serie A jewel

Giorgio Scalvini is the latest Italian talent showing his class in Serie A and Atalanta will struggle to keep him with them long-term.

The defender is just 19, but he is now one of the first names on La Dea’s team sheet when he is fit to play.

Juve is accustomed to poaching the best talents from other clubs in Serie A and has circled Scalvini for the last few months.

Inter Milan is another suitor of the teenager in Serie A, but now a club from outside the country have joined the race for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Atletico Madrid is also keen on the Azzurri player and will compete with the Serie A sides to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a real jewel and Atalanta knows how to groom talents, so we can be sure we will get a top star if we add him to our squad.

Max Allegri now trusts youngsters, which should make him want to move to Turin, but the increased competition for his signature could drive the price up.

But that should not be a big issue knowing how good he could become in the future.