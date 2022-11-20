Atletico Madrid joins Juventus in the race for Serie A defender

Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior is one of the players Juventus is targeting to bolster their squad as the Pole delivers in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have plans to add more young players to their squad and consider Kiwior good enough for their group.

However, AC Milan also wants to add him to their squad and has battled Juve for his signature.

A new report from Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri now have competition from outside Serie A.

It claims Atletico Madrid has also become interested in a move for the defender and will compete with the Serie A clubs to land him.

At 22, he is already displaying maturity and ability bigger than his age, making him one player to keep an eye on.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy, but it becomes serious when the competition for a player comes from outside Serie A.

Atletico has beaten us to the signature of some players in the past, most notably Rodrigo de Paul and we should be worried they also want Kiwior.

However, if the defender wants to remain in Italy, we could win the race for his signature at the end of this season.