Atletico Madrid has become the latest club to show an interest in Marcus Thuram as Juventus considers a move for him.

The striker has emerged as one of the finest French strikers in the world now and is at the World Cup with his country.

Juve considers him a fine talent to add to their squad after his father, Lilian, played for them in the past.

The younger Thuram is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, which makes him one of the most attractive free agents for the summer of 2023.

Inter Milan has been named as the main competition Juve is facing in their bid to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals the striker is also wanted by Atletico Madrid now.

The Spanish side wants to bolster their forward ranks and he is one player they are targeting to become one of theirs.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is an attractive player to sign, not just to Juve, so we must be prepared to fight hard for his signature.

His suitors will be plotting different strategies to beat others to his signature and we must be prepared to do the most to land him.