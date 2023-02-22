Atletico Madrid joins the race for the signature of Juventus star

As the days go by, more clubs are becoming interested in a move for Gleison Bremer and the Brazilian could have to make a decision in the summer.

Juventus considered him the ideal replacement for Matthijs de Ligt in the summer and the ex-Torino man has not disappointed since he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Bremer is one man Juve can build its defence around and can be confident it would be solid, but clubs outside Serie A are becoming interested in him.

Leicester City has been circling the defender, and now Calciomercato reveals Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid is also interested in him.

The Spanish side loves to have a strong defence and they see Bremer as a player who certainly can bolster their group.

Juve FC Says

When players are doing well, it is normal for other clubs to show an interest in them, but Juve is bigger than Leicester and Atleti and we must show that in our decision about Bremer’s future.

Both clubs would feel they have the money to make us sell, but we must show we are worth more and reject their offers because he is a key player.

However, the situation would become tricky if a huge offer turns the player’s head.