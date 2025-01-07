Atletico Madrid has emerged as the latest club to show interest in Arthur Melo, just days after it appeared that the midfielder would remain at Juventus for the foreseeable future. Before the January transfer window opened, Real Betis was considered Arthur’s most serious suitor, but negotiations with the Spanish club have stalled. Betis had been keen to secure the Brazilian on loan, but the two sides have struggled to find an agreement, particularly over the issue of his salary. Juventus is eager to offload Arthur’s wages from their books, but Betis has not been willing to cover the full amount, causing the deal to lose momentum.
