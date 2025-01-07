This standstill in negotiations has opened the door for other clubs, and Atletico Madrid has now entered the race for the midfielder. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the La Liga giants are looking to strengthen their squad by adding Arthur to their midfield. Atletico Madrid had previously tried to sign Moise Kean from Juventus a year ago, but the move fell through due to Kean’s injury. Now, Atletico is once again looking to do business with Juventus, and this time the deal could go ahead as planned.

Atletico Madrid is expected to accelerate their efforts in the coming weeks, and if talks progress, Juventus could finally offload Arthur. The 28-year-old has spent much of the last six months out of favour at Juventus, and his lack of playing time at the Allianz Stadium means that a move away is now imperative for his career. Given his minimal role under Juventus manager Thiago Motta, a fresh start elsewhere is necessary for the Brazilian midfielder to reignite his form and regain the minutes he needs.

With Atletico Madrid now actively pursuing Arthur, Juventus may be closer to finding a solution to the ongoing issue of his departure. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining the midfielder’s future, and a move to Spain may provide the opportunity he desperately needs to get his career back on track.