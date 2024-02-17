Atletico Madrid has become aware of Juventus’ interest in Reinildo Mandava and is now seeking to secure his presence within their squad for an extended period.

The Mozambican defender is among the players Juventus is considering to fill their left-back position starting from the next season.

Given his limited playing time in Madrid, Mandava might be open to a move to Turin, where he could serve as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro and, in all likelihood, secure regular playing time.

However, Atletico Madrid views him as a valuable backup, and Tuttomercatoweb reveals that they are actively pursuing a contract extension to retain him.

Atleti is keen on avoiding Mandava running down his contract, set to expire in 2025, and is eager for him to commit to a new deal.

If Mandava does not sign an extension, Juventus could potentially acquire his signature at a reasonable price in the summer, when his contract has only one year remaining.

Juve FC Says

Reinildo Mandava will be a fine replacement for Sandro, but he is already 30, so he would not be a long-term solution for that position.

However, if Allegri is convinced the left-back will be a fine addition to his squad and make an impact on the team, then we should add him to our group.