Juventus have reportedly received an official offer from Atletico Madrid for their unwanted winger Nicolas Gonzalez.

The Argentine striker had only joined the Bianconeri a year ago, but his time in Turin could come to an end in the coming hours.

The 27-year-old wasn’t terrible by any means, as he managed to score five goals and produce four assists despite his limited playing time. However, his displays fell far below expectations.

This summer, Igor Tudor didn’t omit Gonzalez from his plans. In fact, the manager gave him a cameo last weekend in the 2-0 win over Parma, and went on to praise him in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Genoa.

Nevertheles, the Juventus hierarchy made it clear that a sale is the preferred option, as it would allow the club to invest in an alternative who could prove more useful to the cause.

Atletico Madrid working on signing Nico Gonzalez

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid emerged as the ultimate frontrunners in the race. But while the two clubs have been in contact for quite some time now, their talks have been progressing at a slow pace.

However, the Colchoneros must have realised that they’re running out of time, so they have decided to step up their attempts by submitting a concrete offer, as revealed by Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto.

“Atlético Madrid has made an official offer to Juventus for Nico Gonzalez,” posted the transfer market inside on his X account.

“Contacts have been ongoing throughout the day with a view to reaching a final agreement in the coming hours. The player has been in full agreement with the club for days.”

Juventus will immediately turn to Edon Zhegrova

Moretto adds that Juventus will be looking to reinvest the sum they’re set to receive on wantaway Lille winger Edon Zhegrova.

“Juventus wants Edon Zhegrova in his place. Negotiations are already underway.”

Damien Comolli and his collaborators only have about 36 hours to close the two operations before the transfer market door slams shut.