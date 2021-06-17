Atletico Madrid offers Juventus exchange deal for Dybala

Earlier this week, Juventus announced the extension of Alvaro Morata’s loan at the club. However, the business between the Italians and Atletico Madrid may not be over just yet.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, the Spaniards are still eager on signing Paulo Dybala whose future in Turin remains in doubt.

Although the return of Max Allegri could boost the Argentine’s chances of remaining at the club, he’s yet to sign a new contract, and his current expires a year later.

Therefore, the management are currently running the risk of losing their star as a free agent in twelve months.

The report adds that the Rojiblancos would be willing to offer the services of Saul Niguel in a swap deal. The versatile player has been at Atletico since 2008, and has a contract that runs until 2026.

However, the midfielder might be hoping to embark on a new adventure, and his never-die attitude would be well-appreciated at Juventus.

The report adds that the Bianconeri would consider the offer, especially if the Spanish champions agree to pay extra cash in order to balance the scale.

Diego Simeone has an incredible striking pair at his disposal in the form of Luis Suarez and Joao Felix, but he remains a big fan of Dybala, and would love to add his compatriot to his roster – but Allegri might have something to say about that.