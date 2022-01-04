Atletico Madrid prepared to battle Juventus for La Liga star

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is now on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Juventus with both clubs set to go head to head for his signature.

The full-back has failed to impress the new Barca boss, Xavi Hernandez, and could leave the cash-strapped Catalans soon.

Juventus has shown interest in him in recent weeks, but could now face competition from the Spanish giants.

Tuttomercatoweb says Diego Simeone is eyeing the former Ajax man for his team and has asked his club to sign him.

The report, however, added that we all have to wait and see if the Blaugrana would want to strengthen a rival.

Juve FC Says

At 21, Dest has most of his career ahead of him and, sadly, he doesn’t excite Xavi.

Juve’s full-backs are much older and are closer to retiring from the game. Adding him to Max Allegri’s squad would help the club refresh that position.

The American showed great potential at Ajax, and he would likely return to form if his manager trusted him.

Allegri’s work with younger players is underestimated, and he might use Dest as another example that he knows how to develop young talent.