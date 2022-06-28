Atletico Madrid president drops a hint on Morata’s future

Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, has dropped a hint that Alvaro Morata might not return to Juventus by claiming they are happy to have him back.

The Spanish striker spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros, but the Bianconeri are not currently pushing to make that happen.

This has opened the door for him to join another club, but for now, he will remain in Madrid.

Saul is another Atleti player that left the club on loan in the last campaign after he joined Chelsea.

He too, has returned. Speaking about their future, Cerezo said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Will they stay at Atletico? They have fulfilled their contracts with other clubs, they come back here and we will be happy to welcome them.”

Juve FC Says

Morata made some fine contributions to our team when he was in Turin, but we can only keep him if it financially makes sense to do so.

The attacker is no longer a youngster, so an investment in him is not one that we will recover from eventually selling him.

If Atleti is keen to offload him, they will try to reach a compromise with us to allow him to return to Turin.