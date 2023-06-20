Atletico Madrid president insists Morata is staying despite links to Juventus

Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico de Madrid, has addressed the speculations surrounding Alvaro Morata’s potential departure from the club, particularly with regard to a potential return to Juventus.

Having enjoyed two successful stints at Juventus, Morata remains a beloved figure among their fans, making a move to Turin an enticing prospect for both the player and the Bianconeri.

However, Juventus is currently focused on securing the services of Arkadiusz Milik on a permanent basis, a move that could potentially hinder Morata’s return unless another striker departs from the Italian club.

Despite this, the rumour mill continues to circulate stories linking Morata with a reunion in Turin, much to the confusion of Cerezo. The Atletico president firmly asserts that Morata is under contract with Atletico de Madrid, dismissing any doubts about the striker’s future with the club.

He said via Calciomercato:

“When a player signs a contract, it means that we will be sure that he will play for Atletico Madrid. I don’t understand why certain questions are asked to me when he has signed a contract.”

Juve FC Says

Morata is a player we all love, but fans must accept that he will never play for us again.

We are adding players to our squad and expect several new names to be added to the group, but Morata will not return this summer.