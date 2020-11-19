Atletico Madrid President sends a reminder to Juventus over Morata

Alvaro Morata was signed by Juventus in the last transfer window to help the Bianconeri with their goal-scoring burden.

They had set about finding a new striker when the transfer window reopened and they wanted the likes of Edin Dzeko, who has experience in the Italian top flight.

A move for Dzeko collapsed and they signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid instead.

The Spaniard has had a two-year stint at Juventus before now so he is one player whose return would be backed by most fans and perhaps even the club’s hierarchy.

He has been in fine form for them in this campaign and has been arguably their best goal threat after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker’s 6 goals in 8 games for the club has brought about calls for the Bianconeri to make his loan move permanent.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has reminded Juve that the striker is only with them on loan and if they want to sign him permanently, they will need to pay his transfer fee.

“He deserves this positive moment,” Cerezo told El Larguero as quoted by Football Italia.

“It seems he has found the right path.

“He’s an Atletico Madrid player on loan to Juventus, who has an option to buy. If they want him, they must pay.”