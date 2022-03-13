Atletico Madrid progressing in their bid to lure Juventus man

Paulo Dybala is edging closer to a Juventus exit as the Bianconeri keeps postponing contract extension talks with his entourage.

The attacker remains a key player under Max Allegri, but injuries have troubled him in the last few seasons.

This is a cause of concern for the club, and they want to offer him a deal that they believe is good enough based on his contributions on the pitch.

As they hesitate to get him on a new contract, other clubs are paying attention to his contract negotiations.

One of them is Atletico Madrid of Spain, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims the attacker has been on the radar of Diego Simeone for several seasons now.

The Atletico gaffer is now keen on adding him to his squad and has asked his employers to make the deal happen.

It claims the Spanish club has intensified talks with the former Palermo man’s agent, Jorge Antun, and they are confident they will sign him if he leaves Juve.

Juve FC Says

Almost every club-and-player relationship ends, and sometimes it is painful.

Juve has enjoyed Dybala’s talents over the last few seasons, but there is no guarantee that he would play football for the rest of his life.

His recent injury problems indicate he is probably one of those players who don’t last long in the game.

We need to protect ourselves against keeping a player on our payroll when he can no longer deliver the performances he promised before.