Atletico Madrid proposes ambitious swap deal to Juventus

Atletico Madrid has become the latest team to show interest in Paulo Dybala and it seems the Spaniards are his most serious suitors.

Dybala has been in contract negotiations with Juve for much of this season, but they have not made progress.

The club is running out of time to tie him down to a new deal and selling him might be their best option in the summer.

The likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for him before now, but Atletico might steal a march on them all.

Todofichajes says Diego Simeone wants to work with Dybala, who also seems interested in a move to Spain.

With Juve struggling to pay the 45m euros it will cost them to make Alvaro Morata’s loan deal permanent, the report says Atletico wants a swap deal.

The Spaniards are happy to take Dybala while allowing Morata to join the Bianconeri permanently in exchange.

It also says both players would be happy with the arrangement and they are keen to get their long-term futures sorted.

Dybala is worth more than Morata and that could see the Spaniards add some money into the transfer, but both teams are still discussing the idea.