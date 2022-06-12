Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Nahuel Molina to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been targeting the Udinese full-back in the last few months and they could seal his transfer this summer.

His fine performance in the last campaign has made other clubs become interested in a move for him.

The defender was rumoured to be close to joining Atletico Madrid, where he would link up with one of the finest Argentinian managers.

However, Tutto Sport reports that the La Liga side has now pulled out of the race for his signature.

The report claims they are interested in him, but will not pursue it and they will now clear the road for him to join Juve or another suitor.

Juve FC Says

Molina has been one of the best players in his position in Italy and a move to Juve should be a good next step.

The Bianconeri have remained keen to add him to their squad as they search for reinforcements and now they will push to complete the transfer.

If that happens, we would have signed a natural right back and get Juan Cuadrado higher up the pitch when he plays.