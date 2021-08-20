Atletico Madrid reaches an agreement with Juventus target

Juventus may have missed out on signing Dusan Vlahovic this summer as he closes in on a move to Spanish champions, Atletico Madrid.

Juve has been linked with a move for the Serbian since last summer after he showed promise at Fiorentina.

He went on to score 21 league goals in the last campaign and they now want him to become a part of their squad.

They have spent much of this summer trying to sign Manuel Locatelli and that has made it hard for them to focus on landing Vlahovic.

As they hesitate, Atletico has become interested as well as Tottenham, but it is the Spanish side who looks set to sign him.

Todofichajes says the La Liga holders have reached an agreement on personal terms with him and will now look to secure one with his club.

They have offered Fiorentina 50m euros plus 10m euros more in variables and a 20% share on his future transfer fee.

La Viola hasn’t responded to the offer yet, but the report says it looks like an offer that could be accepted and the Spanish club expects to secure the player within a week.

Juve has just landed Kaio Jorge and Locatelli and they might feel that they have enough players to achieve success in this campaign.