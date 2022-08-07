Atletico Madrid rejects Juventus’ latest idea to sign Morata

Juventus continues to show an interest in Alvaro Morata after he spent the last two seasons with them.

The Spaniard was one of the club’s key players under Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri.

Juve could have made his loan deal permanent for 35m euros, but they asked Atleti for a lower fee and offered less than the original amount.

This made the Spaniards to include the striker in their plans for the new season, and he is set to face Juve when both clubs meet in a friendly game today.

Tuttojuve reports that the Bianconeri has made a new offer to Atletico, but they have also turned it down.

Instead of purchasing him, they offered to loan him for yet another season.

However, it claims Diego Simeone’s side has turned that down, and they only want to sell him.

Juve FC Says

If Morata still interests us, we need to raise the cash to buy him outright and end this transfer saga.

The striker has already spent four seasons in total in black and white, which makes it seem like he is one of our own now.

We need to re-add him to the squad soon enough or focus on other transfer targets.