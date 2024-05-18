Juventus remains keen on bolstering their squad with Mason Greenwood as a potential addition.

The Englishman is anticipated to depart Manchester United at the end of this season after impressing on loan at Getafe.

While Manchester United would ideally prefer to retain him, his reputation with the team has been marred by off-field issues, making a sale the most pragmatic option.

Juventus has been monitoring Greenwood’s progress in La Liga and is eager to secure his services as they rebuild under a new manager next season.

Although United is open to selling Greenwood, Juventus faces competition from another club for his signature. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri must outbid Atletico Madrid to secure his signing.

The report suggests that Juventus is concerned that Atletico Madrid could win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood has been fantastic in this campaign, and there is a real risk that Atleti will beat us and add him to their squad.

However, if we name a new manager on time and he speaks to the attacker, he might convince Greenwood to move to Turin instead.