Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected three Juventus counterparts for Morata

Following the expiry of his loan deal, Alvaro Morata’s future is up in the air. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns in Turin, but Juventus don’t intend to pay 35 million euros to maintain him on a permanent basis.

Nevertheless, the two clubs have been engaged in long negotiations, with all parties hoping to find an alternative formula to complete the deal.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus have proposed three of their players as possible counterparts for Morata.

However, the Spanish capital side refused them all, as none of them managed to convince Diego Simeone.

The first mentioned exchange pawn is Moise Kean. The young Italian is currently on loan at Juventus from Everton with an obligation to buy, but the club is trying to find a solution to get rid of the striker.

Then we have Adrien Rabiot, who is one of the highest earners in the squad. The Frenchman has one year left in his contract, and his future remains a topic of debate.

Finally, the source adds Denis Zakaria to the list. The Swiss landed in Turin last January. He made a promising start to like at Juventus, but an injury derailed his progress.

Juve FC say

While proposing the likes of Kean and Rabiot might make sense, Zakaria deserves a proper chance at Juventus.

If the report is indeed true, it tells how much Max Allegri is fond of Morata who has proven to be a versatile forward and a team player as of late.