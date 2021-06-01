Atletico Madrid still hopeful of signing major Juventus star

Since the return of Massimiliano Allegri to Juventus last week, several observers expected Paulo Dybala to play a major role for the club next season.

The Argentine played under the tutelage of the manager for four seasons, performing well for the most part, perhaps except the last one, as he was repeatedly benched, as Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic were perceived as the best options to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo during his first season in Turin.

However, with CR7 expected to leave the club either this summer or the next one, the management could be ready to build the team around La Joya.

But until now, this is easier said than done, as the former Palermo star is yet to sign a contract renewal, and his current deal expires by the end of the next campaign.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, Atletico Madrid are looming in the shadows. The newly-crowned Spanish champions are hopping to offer Dybala as a gift for his compatriot Diego Simeone.

Although the Old Lady intends to maintain their star, if the two parties fail to reach an agreement over a contract renewal, then they could be set to go in separate ways.

In this case, Juventus would be willing to accept a relatively low fee for the Argentina international in order to avoid losing him for free twelve months later.

For their part, the report claims that Atletico are ready to offer a transfer fee worth 50 million euros, which could be enough to seal the deal.

For their part, Juventus fans will be hoping that the club reaches an agreement with their beloved striker, in order to ward off all suitors.