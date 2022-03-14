Atletico Madrid threatening Juventus bid to sign Serie A defender

Juventus has been a long-term admirer of Nikola Milenkovic as he continues to develop well at Fiorentina.

La Viola doesn’t enjoy selling their players to Juve, but the Bianconeri still find players in their squad that they like.

They have just landed, Dusan Vlahovic from the Florence side, and Milenkovic could follow his fellow countryman to the Allianz Stadium.

He extended his Fiorentina contract by one season in the summer and will now be a free agent in 2023.

That hasn’t stopped clubs from considering a move for him, including Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb maintains the Bianconeri have him on their wishlist. However, they also claim Juve is facing serious competition from outside Italy.

It adds that Atletico Madrid has been watching him, and the Spanish club will make it hard for the Bianconeri to sign the 24-year-old.

Milenkovic will be a solid addition to the current Juventus team, and his form in Serie A over the last few seasons mean he will not need so much time to adapt at the Allianz Stadium.

The defender will certainly leave Florence soon. If Juve is serious about a move for him, we need to act in the next transfer window or he could move abroad.