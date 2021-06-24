Atletico Madrid to compete against Juventus in the race for wantaway fullback

This summer, Juventus are looking to reinforce various positions in their squad, and the fullback department could also witness some new arrivals.

After ten years at Arsenal, Hector Bellerin is finally ready to quit the club after seeing his development stalling in the last few seasons.

The Spaniard was considered to be one of the best rising right-backs in Europe earlier in his career, but things went amiss, as the Gunners’ general state went from bad to worse.

Whilst the Bianconeri were reportedly set to offer the Barcelona youth product an escape route, they will be facing some competition for his signature.

According to Spanish news outlet todofichajes via ilBianconero, Diego Simeone wants to bring the player to Atletico Madrid.

Despite having a solid option on the right flank in the form of Kieran Trippier, EL Cholo is still working on enhancing his squad.

For their part, Juventus have the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Danilo for the role, but a younger alternative would be a welcomed addition to Max Allegri’s squad.

However, the 26-year-old could be tempted by a return to his home country, and the chance to relaunch his career with La Liga champions.

Bellerin made 25 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last term, contributing with a single goal and three assists.

During his time in North London, the Spaniard won three FA cups and three Community Shields.