Atletico Madrid to offload four players so they can sign Juventus star

Atletico Madrid is actively pursuing the acquisition of Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window and is working to secure the necessary funds for the transfer.

Vlahovic was initially signed by Juventus due to his long-term potential and has proven to be a valuable asset since his arrival in Turin.

However, following Juventus’ failure to secure a top-four finish in the previous season, it has become apparent that the club may need to sell players to generate funds, potentially including Vlahovic.

Atletico Madrid has emerged as one of the clubs interested in taking advantage of this situation and adding Vlahovic to their squad. The Spanish side, according to TuttoJuve, plans to sell at least four players, namely Alvaro Morata, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, and Thomas Lemar, in order to raise the necessary funds for the move.

Furthermore, Atletico Madrid might also include Alvaro Morata in their offer as a sweetener to facilitate a smooth transfer, as the Spaniard is beloved by Juventus fans.

Juve FC Says

DV9 will be sold unless we can raise funds in another place and we expect the club to sell him for a good fee.

Getting Morata back is not a good idea and there are several other top players we can add to our squad who will replace the Serbian better.