Atletico Madrid is reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who could be considering a move to Major League Soccer to continue his career.

Multiple reports have suggested that Griezmann may be considering a switch to MLS in the near future, and Atletico Madrid could be willing to accommodate his wishes.

In the event of Griezmann’s departure, Atletico Madrid would need to find a suitable replacement, particularly as they have already lost Joao Felix to Barcelona. As a result, they may look to Juventus for reinforcements.

A report from Tuttojuve suggests that Atletico Madrid is interested in Federico Chiesa and views him as the ideal candidate to replace Griezmann. If Griezmann indeed departs, Atletico could make a concerted effort to bring Chiesa to their squad and may be prepared to pay a significant transfer fee to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has proven to be a key player for us so far, but every footballer has a price and we wanted to sell him in the summer.

If Atleti offers big money for his signature, we can offload him and find a replacement on the market.

But it must be for a fee that meets some of our financial obligations, or we will keep him.