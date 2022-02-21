Atletico Madrid wants Juventus target to replace Suarez

Atletico Madrid will compete for the signature of Gianluca Scamacca at the end of this season.

The Azzurri star has continued to shine in Italy and he was in top form as his Sassuolo side beat Inter Milan last night.

He took his goal well and will almost certainly continue to do satisfactorily for the Black and Greens.

This should prompt him to leave them soon, and Juve would love to add him to their squad.

That move will reunite him with Manuel Locatelli at the Allianz Stadium, but it would not be a straightforward transfer for Juve.

The Bianconeri will have to see off many clubs to land him and the latest is Atleti.

Calciomercato.it claims the Spaniards have already started planning for life without Luis Suarez and Scamacca is an ideal replacement.

It claims they will move for him at the end of this campaign, a decision that will potentially see them battle Juve and Inter Milan for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is destined for a top club and it would be great to see him play in black and white.

However, we cannot get all the top attacking talents in Italy and hoard them at the Allianz Stadium.

We already have Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge in the squad, and they might have to leave before we get Scamacca.

He would still struggle to break into the first team now that we have Dusan Vlahovic.