Leon Goretzka is expected to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current season, with Juventus having monitored the German midfielder for some time. Over the last few campaigns, Goretzka has developed into one of the most reliable performers in the game and continues to demonstrate his value whenever he is selected. His consistency and experience have made him a trusted figure, even as Bayern assess how its squad should evolve.

Bayern Future and Player Ambition

While Bayern remain satisfied with Goretzka’s contribution, there is a growing sense that he may not be part of the club’s long-term plans as they reshape their squad. The midfielder understands that he must continue to work hard to secure a move to another major club, although his reputation suggests he is unlikely to struggle for interest. He is focused on achieving as much as possible during what could be his final season in Bavaria, maintaining high standards and professionalism throughout.

Juventus view him as a potential addition who could strengthen their midfield options. The Italian club are keen to improve an area of the squad that already contains several quality players, believing that further reinforcement would raise their overall level. Should an opportunity arise, the Bianconeri could consider moving for him in the next transfer window, given their ongoing need to refresh the midfield.

Competition for His Signature

Despite Juventus’ interest, they are more likely to wait until the summer before making a formal approach. They are also aware that they are not alone in their pursuit. Several clubs are monitoring Goretzka’s situation closely, recognising the experience and quality he would bring.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid have so far shown the strongest interest in securing his signature and are expected to provide serious competition for Juventus. This level of attention underlines Goretzka’s standing in the European game and suggests that his future destination will be one of the more closely followed stories as the season draws to a close.