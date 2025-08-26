Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reported to have engaged in serious discussions regarding the future of Nico Gonzalez, with the Spanish side keen on securing the Argentinian forward.

Under Igor Tudor, Gonzalez is not regarded as a guaranteed starter when all attacking options are available, which has lessened the reluctance of the manager to part ways with him during this transfer window. Since Atletico Madrid expressed an interest in his services, Gonzalez has been eager to pursue the opportunity of a move to La Liga.

Negotiations Between Juventus and Atletico Madrid

For the transfer to be completed, both clubs must first agree on terms, yet progress has been slow. Despite several weeks of talks, no definitive agreement has been reached. Gonzalez, who has previously been considered an important figure at the Allianz Stadium, has recently found himself outside the starting eleven, though his market value remains significant. Juventus recognise his worth, and Atletico continue to hope a compromise can be found, but as things stand, the deal is stalled.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Atletico’s Situation and Market Constraints

According to Tuttojuve, the delay stems from Atletico’s financial position, as the Spanish side must sell at least one attacking player before advancing their move for Gonzalez. The report highlights that Atletico are actively working to offload an attacker, which would then allow them to intensify negotiations with Juventus. Until such sales are completed, however, the transfer remains on hold.

For Juventus, the situation requires careful consideration. While Gonzalez is not central to Tudor’s tactical setup, his potential departure could still leave a gap that must be addressed. Furthermore, with Atletico unable to finalise a move at this stage, Juventus may wish to remain open to interest from other clubs. Keeping options available could ensure that the Bianconeri secure the best possible outcome, whether financially or strategically, for a player who still retains value on the market.

At present, the outcome rests not only on Juventus’ willingness to negotiate but also on Atletico Madrid’s ability to restructure their squad. Until then, Gonzalez’s future remains unresolved, and the possibility of alternative suitors entering the race cannot be dismissed.