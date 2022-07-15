Juventus will miss out on a move for Nahuel Molina as he closes in on a transfer to Atletico de Madrid.

The right-back has heavily been linked with a move to Juve in the last few weeks as the Bianconeri target reinforcements for their squad.

However, they were not the only suitor he had and Atleti was quietly working on the transfer behind the scenes.

The Spanish club is now set to complete the move, with most of the transfer done already.

Sky Sport Italia, as reported by Football Italia, claims the defender will join Diego Simeone’s side in a player-plus-cash deal that sees Nehuen Perez move the other way.

Perez already spent a season with Udinese on loan and will now remain with them permanently.

Juve FC Says

Molina did well in Serie A last season and the interest of Atletico shows he is a top-quality player.

Now that he is moving to Spain, we need to focus our efforts on landing yet another right back on our list.

The transfer window is still open for at least one more month. Hopefully, we can find another target to add depth to that part of our team.

That will help Juan Cuadrado play in a more advanced role on the pitch, but he is still reliable enough as a right-back.