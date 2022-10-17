Between 2016 and 2021, Rodrigo De Paul was the ultimate star at Udinese. Naturally, his exploits caught the attention of the big Serie A boys, including Juventus.

Nonetheless, it was was Atletico Madrid who eventually closed the deal for the Argentine, offering the Zebrette 35 million euros for his services.

Unfortunately for the playmaker, he has been struggling to prove his worth in the Spanish capital, even if he remains an important figure in the Argentine national team.

So according to Marca via TuttoJuve, Diego Simeone has seen enough, and is in favor of selling De Paul come January.

This would open the door for Juventus, as well as other suitors, who will try to bolster their ranks with a talented midfielder. The player is reportedly valued at 35 million euros.

This season, the 28-year-old has made seven LaLiga appearances, contributing with a single goal and an assist. His contract with the Colchoneros expires in 2026.

Juve FC say

In their current squad, Juventus don’t have a player who can link the midfield with the attack. Perhaps Fabio Miretti could develop into a fine attacking midfielder, but at the moment, De Paul is on another level.

Nonetheless, the Argentine won’t come cheap, and if he fails to deliver the goods in Turin, the Bianconeri will be left with another failed investment with a low resell value.

Federico Cherubini and company must be be careful with this one.