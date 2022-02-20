Atletico planning to hijack Juventus’ move for Serie A star

Atletico Madrid is prepared to add Nicolo Zaniolo to their squad, and that means they have to beat Juventus to his signature.

The AS Roma star remains one of the finest players in Italy and he has been on the radar of Juve for a long time now.

However, the Bianconeri haven’t made their move for him and the delay could prove costly.

He has attracted the attention of other Italian clubs, but Todofichajes says he could even opt to move to another country.

It says Atletico has already made their interest known to the player and they are now hoping to refresh their squad with him in the summer.

He has a deal in Rome until 2024, but this could be an important season for him, which could be his last at the club.

Juve FC Says

Juve is the top choice for most young Italian players and Zaniolo might just not be open with his admiration for the Bianconeri yet.

The 22-year-old would be a fine partner to Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic in our attack if he joins.

It might also be too early for Juve to contact Roma, but they are probably already speaking to the player about a move to Turin.