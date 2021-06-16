Atletico set to beat Juventus to midfielder after meeting asking price

Atletico Madrid is close to sealing the transfer of Rodrigo De Paul after they met Udinese’s asking price for the midfielder.

De Paul has been one of the best midfielders in Italy for some time now and he entered the Bianconeri radar last season.

His fine performances for Udinese made him an important target for Juve.

However, they faced competition from the likes of Inter Milan and Atleti.

The latter became his most serious suitors in recent days and Sports Italia via Football Italia reports that they have reached an agreement to sign him.

He is currently with the Argentinean national team for the Copa America.

However, he has always hinted that he would leave for a top club and seems to have gotten his wish.

The report says the Spaniards have agreed to pay 35m euros plus more in extra fees and that fulfils Udinese’s desire to sell him for 40m euros.

This will come as a transfer blow to Juve who had him and a few more midfielders on their list of targets.

Manuel Locatelli remains their top targets and they will be keen not to lose out on the Sassuolo midfielder before next season starts.