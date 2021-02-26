Atletico want Juventus Premier League target, should they revive their interest?

Giovani Lo Celso is a midfielder that Juventus has targeted recently with the Argentinean impressing for Tottenham in London.

He is one of the trusted players of Jose Mourinho, but he could leave them in the summer.

This is because a report from Todofichajes via Calciomercato says Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone is a fan of the former PSG man.

It claims that he could move for his compatriot when the transfer window opens and that might see Juventus interested again.

The midfielder has played for some of Europe’s top teams, including PSG and Real Betis.

Andrea Pirlo was a midfielder during his playing days and he would know how good Lo Celso is.

If Juve is serious about bringing him to Turin, then they will have to revive their interest in his signature now.

Negotiating with Tottenham won’t be easy and signing him will be even more expensive considering that Tottenham paid 32m euros to sign him.

Juventus has just reported financial losses for the first half of the season and they will have to raise funds from the sale of other players to sign him.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Federico Bernardeschi have had questions asked of their future this season and they are targets to be sold if things don’t change.

Do you think Juve should pursue a move for Lo Celso?