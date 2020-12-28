Atletico want to borrow Juventus target for six months

Juventus might be about to miss out on the signing of Marcos Alonso according to reports from Spain.

The left-back has been a target of the Bianconeri for some time now as he struggles to play for Chelsea.

The signing of Ben Chilwell in the last transfer window has further limited his chances, and he is even behind Emerson Palmieri in the pecking order.

Next month offers him the chance to find a new team where he can be playing regularly and Juventus will be hoping he joins them.

However, El Chiringuito via Calciomercato claims that Atletico Madrid is looking to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season.

It adds that the Blues are willing to allow him to make the move to Spain for the rest of this season.

If this happens, Alonso will be closer to home and he would probably see the game time that he needs to make Spain’s Euro squad for next year.

Juventus has Alex Sandro as their main option at left-back, but he has been helped by the versatile Danilo on several occasions.

Signing Alonso would mean that Juve would have two good left-backs.