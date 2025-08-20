Juventus continue to work on strengthening its attack, and Edon Zhegrova is now closer than ever to making the move to Turin. The Kosovan winger has been tracked by the Bianconeri for months, with the club viewing him as the type of creative wide player who can add balance and flair to their frontline. After following him since last summer, Juve has now made a breakthrough in negotiations.

According to Football Italia, Zhegrova has already reached an agreement with Juventus on personal terms, giving the green light for a long-term contract. The attacker is prepared to sign a deal that will run until 2030, earning 2.5 million euros net per season. For Juventus, this fits within the current wage structure that the club is aiming to maintain, showing that the management is serious about keeping salaries sustainable while still targeting top-quality players.

Agreement with the player reached

From the player’s side, the move is not in doubt. Zhegrova is excited by the prospect of joining one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, and the timing feels right for him after several seasons of consistent growth at Lille. He knows that making the jump to Juventus represents a career-defining step, and by committing to a contract until 2030, he has demonstrated both faith in the project and a willingness to be part of it long-term.

For Juventus, securing the player’s agreement is a significant milestone. In modern transfer negotiations, convincing the talent is often half the battle. With Zhegrova ready to wear black and white, the focus now shifts fully to the talks with Lille, who remain open to selling but want a fee that reflects the winger’s value on the market.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Next steps for Juventus and Lille

The two clubs will now continue their discussions to finalise a transfer fee. Juventus are expected to push for terms that fit their financial plan, while Lille, aware of their players’ ambition, may be willing to compromise to avoid unrest in the squad.

If an agreement can be reached, Zhegrova will arrive as a player capable of adding unpredictability, maturity, and creativity to the team. He has shown that he can thrive in competitive environments, and alongside the right teammates in Turin, he could become an important figure in Juve’s new project.