Randal Kolo Muani has once again underlined his determination to return to Juventus this summer by rejecting interest from Manchester United.

The French forward spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bianconeri from Paris Saint-Germain, featuring for them domestically as well as at the Club World Cup in the United States. His contribution during that spell left a strong impression, and Juventus are eager to secure his services permanently as quickly as possible.

Juventus’ Plans for the Attack

The club view Kolo Muani as an ideal option to spearhead their attack, particularly as speculation continues around the future of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is widely expected to depart before the close of the transfer window. Even if he remains, reports suggest he would find himself behind Kolo Muani in the attacking hierarchy.

Negotiations between Juventus and PSG have been ongoing in recent weeks, but despite the increased intensity of discussions, an agreement has yet to be finalised. PSG are reportedly open to selling the player, but the drawn-out nature of the talks has left room for other suitors to express interest.

Kolo Muani Rejects Premier League Approach

Manchester United attempted to intervene by making an approach for the striker. However, as reported by Caught Offside, Kolo Muani rejected the opportunity, making it clear that Juventus is the only destination he will consider if he leaves Paris this summer.

His decision reflects both his affinity for the club and his belief that Turin is the right environment for the next stage of his career. For Juventus, his loyalty presents a significant advantage in negotiations, as the player himself is actively pushing for the move.

Kolo Muani’s determination to rejoin the Bianconeri underscores his commitment to their project. With the transfer window nearing its conclusion, Juventus face mounting pressure to turn his ambition into reality and ensure that his return is completed without further delay.