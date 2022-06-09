Juventus has been pushing to add Angel di Maria to their squad in this transfer window after he ran down his contract at PSG.

The Argentinian attacker remains one of the most effective in Europe, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

However, as a free agent, he has many other offers to consider, and some reports claim he is also being targeted by Barcelona.

Juve wants him to make a decision on their offer quick so that they can move on to other business.

However, Football Italia reports that the Argentinian has asked them for more time before deciding.

The attacker has assured that their offer makes sense, and it is one he is considering, but he needs time before making a final decision.

Juve FC Says

As a free agent, Di Maria will have many things to consider before choosing his next club, and Juve has to give him time.

The former Benfica man will deliver the performances that we need to get us to another level, but to get the deal sorted, he has to say yes to our proposal.

The earlier he does that, the better it will be for us as well.