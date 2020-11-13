Attacking midfielder latest admission gives Juventus transfer hopes

Rodrigo De Paul has handed Juventus a boost in their bid to sign him by claiming that he would like to play Champions League football.

The Argentinean midfielder is one of the players that is being tracked by Juventus in Serie A as he continues to shine for Udinese.

The 26-year-old is a key player for the Udinese side and that explains why they turned down the offers of Leeds United to sign him in the summer.

He has continued to do well for them in the Serie A this season and it seems only a matter of time before he joins a top side.

Football Italia claims that Juventus wants to sign him, but they face competition from Napoli and Inter Milan.

While the midfielder remains with Udinese, his recent comments on his future show that he is looking beyond Luca Gotti’s side.

He admitted that his current team has treated himself and his family very well since they have been at the club, but he wants to play in the Champions League and the World Cup.

He said to La Nacion via Football Italia: “Udine welcomed my wife and I from the first day, we became parents here, the way the local hospital treated my wife and daughter means a lot to me.

“We have the restaurant where we go for Christmas, our places to go for a walk, and the club made me feel important from the start. It helped me reach the Argentina squad and play the Copa America.

“These all make it difficult for me to be as happy elsewhere as I am here. But on the other hand, I like a challenge and want to grow as a player.

“I want to play in the Champions League and at a World Cup. I prepare for that every day, so I don’t know what the future holds.”